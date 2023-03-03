Manchester City vs Newcastle United Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City is all set to host Newcastle United for their next Premier League fixture at their base. The match is slated to be played on March 4 at the Etihad Stadium. This will be a crucial assignment for Pep Guardiola’s boys who are chasing Arsenal to clinch the top spot in the points table. City currently occupy the second place with 55 points, only 5 points behind the Gunners. On the other hand, Newcastle have been in great form this season and have been battling to finish among the top four. The Magpies are now fifth in the tally with 41 points in 23 games.

Manchester City are returning from a commanding victory in their last assignment in the FA Cup. They hammered Bristol City in the fifth-round match, registering a 3-0 win. Their previous league appearance was equally dominating as the powerhouse side beat Bournemouth 4-1 in an away fixture. Meanwhile, Newcastle endured a 2-0 defeat against Manchester United in the Carabao Cup final last weekend. They lost 2-0 to Liverpool in their last Premier League game before the scheduled match against Brighton was postponed.

Ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will take place on March 4, Saturday.

Where will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Newcastle United be played?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will be played at the Etihad Stadium, in Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League 2022-23 match Manchester City vs Newcastle United begin?

The Premier League 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Newcastle United will begin at 6:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 match?

Manchester City vs Newcastle United match will also be streamed live on the theDisney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

Manchester City vs Newcastle United Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Akanji, Ake, Gundogan, Rodri, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish, Haaland

Newcastle United Predicted Starting Line-up: Pope, Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn, Gordon, Joelinton, Longstaff, Saint-Maximin, Almiron, Isak

