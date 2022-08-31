Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Premier League Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Defending Champions Manchester City were forced to work hard to secure three points by Crystal Palace last weekend. They’ll be hoping for a much easier assignment in their mid-week clash against newly promoted side Nottingham Forest.

Pep Guardiola’s men came back from behind and overturned a two-goal deficit to defeat the Eagles 4-2 at home. City’s big summer signing Erling Haaland made waves once again after scoring his first hattrick of the English Premier League. The champions will be eager to bag some crucial points and climb up the points table on Thursday.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

Nottingham Forest will be feeling a little down after suffering a humiliating 2-0 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur. Steve Cooper’s men had more possession on the night but were outdone by the sheer class of the Tottenham strikers. Against, the Etihad side they will have to play out of their skin to steal a point or two.

Do not miss the enthralling action from the English Premier League as the champions will be out to hunt in the forest on Thursday, September 1.

Ahead of today’s EPL match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest; here is all you need to know:

What date EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will take place on September 1, Thursday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest be played?

The EPL match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will be played at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest begin?

The EPL match between Manchester City and Nottingham Forest will begin at 12:00 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City and Nottingham Forest match?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City and Nottingham Forest EPL match?

Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest EPL match is available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Manchester City and Nottingham Forest Possible Starting XI:

Nottingham Forest Predicted Starting Line-up: Dean Henderson (Gk), Joe Worrall, Steve Cook, Scott McKenna, Neco Williams, Ryan Yates, Remo Freuler, Jack Colback, Brennan Johnson, Taiwo Awoniyi, Morgan Gibbs-White

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson (Gk), Kyle Walker, Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, Ruben Dias, Bernardo Silva, Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland

Read all the Latest Sports News and Breaking News here