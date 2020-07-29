FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Manchester City vs Real Madrid Champions League Game Won't be Impacted by Mariano Diaz Covid Case, Says UEFA

Zinedine Zidane (L), Mariano Diaz (C) and Pep Guardiola. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Zinedine Zidane (L), Mariano Diaz (C) and Pep Guardiola. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

UEFA said they are in contact with Real Madrid about Mariano Diaz's positive coronavirus test and are monitoring the situation.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 3:17 PM IST
Share this:

European soccer's governing body says it is confident Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City will go ahead as planned next week despite one of the Spanish side's players testing positive for Covid-19.

Real confirmed on Tuesday that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive, casting doubt on his participation in the Aug. 8 tie at the Etihad Stadium.

"UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities," UEFA said in a statement to British media.

"We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question."

ALSO READ | Manchester City's Failure to Cooperate With UEFA Investigation on Finances is a Severe Breach, CAS Ruling Says

Real trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March.

Spain has seen a surge in Covid-19 positives with thousands of new cases reported on a daily basis in the past week, taking its tally up to over 298,000 cases.

Loading