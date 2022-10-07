Manchester City vs Southampton Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch EPL 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Manchester City could not have asked for a better start to their Premier League title defence. Pep Guardiola’s men have managed to remain unbeaten after playing eight matches so far in the Premier League. Manchester City will now be in action against Southampton on Saturday. The match between Manchester City and Southampton will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City, in their last Premier League match, got the better of their city rivals Manchester United. Phil Foden and Erling Haaland scored three goals each in the Manchester derby to earn the full three points for Manchester City. With 20 points from eight matches, Manchester City are now placed in the second spot on the Premier League points table.

Southampton, on the other hand, will come into the fixture after enduring a 1-2 home defeat against Everton.

Ahead of Saturday’s English Premier League match between Manchester City and Southampton, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the EPL 2022 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Southampton (SOU) be played?

The EPL 2022-23 match between Manchester City (MCI) and Southampton (SOU) will take place on October 8, Saturday.

Where will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) be played?

The EPL match between Manchester City (MCI) and Southampton (SOU) will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

What time will the EPL 2022-23 match Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) begin?

The EPL match between Manchester City (MCI) and Southampton (SOU) will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) EPL match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) EPL match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) EPL match?

Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) EPL match will be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar.

Manchester City (MCI) vs Southampton (SOU) Possible Starting XI:

Manchester City Predicted Starting Line-up: Ederson Moraes, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake, Joao Cancelo, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish

Southampton Predicted Starting Line-up: Gavin Bazunu, Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, Duje Caleta-Car, Juan Larios, Stuart Armstrong, James Ward-Prowse, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Aribo, Che Adams, Sekou Mara

