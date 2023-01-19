Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live?

Manchester City will take on Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium on January 20. Pep Guardiola’s side are currently second in the Premier League with 39 points from 18 games, eight points behind leaders Arsenal. Man City are having a bit of a rough patch at the moment after back-to-back losses across all competitions. The Cityzens lost the Manchester derby in their last PL encounter. Prior to that, they bowed out of the FA Cup with a disappointing loss to Southampton in the EFL Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur have been sailing in a similar boat with their performances blowing hot and cold post the World Cup. Spurs also lost the North London derby against arch-rivals Arsenal in their last game. Antonio Conte’s men are currently fifth in the PL table with 33 points from 19 games. The London-based club have an excellent record against Manchester City in recent times. They even managed to complete the double over City in the Premier League last campaign. Kevin de Bruyne missed training ahead of their clash with Tottenham. While there wasn’t any clear reason, his absence would be a big blow for Guardiola’s side.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played on January 20, Friday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League match Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will begin at 1:30 am IST, on January 20.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Bernado Silva, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Cristian Romero, Eric Dier, Ben Davies; Matt Doherty, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ivan Perisic; Dejan Kulusevski, Harry Kane, Son

