Manchester City vs Wolves Premier League Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Manchester City vs Wolves Live?

Manchester City and Wolverhampton Wolves are having markedly contrasting seasons in the Premier League. Man City are second in the points table with 42 points from 19 games so far, whereas Wolves are seated in 16th position only two points adrift from the relegation zone. The sides will face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola’s men would be high on confidence after winning in fine fashion against Tottenham Hotspur. City were trailing 0-2 at halftime but turned the game on its head with a splendid second half, winning it 4-2 ultimately. Riyad Mahrez scored a double along with one goal a piece from Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez.

Wolves secured a clinical 1-0 victory over West Ham United in their last game. Daniel Podence scored the only goal in that game to help his side bag a much-needed three points. Julen Lopetegui’s side would be hoping to put some distance between them and the relegation zone as things stand.

Manchester City would favour their chances against Wolves, given their ruthless nature against Spurs.

Ahead of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will be played on January 22, Sunday.

Where will the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves be played?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will be played at Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

At what time will the Premier League match Manchester City vs Wolves begin?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will begin at 7:30 pm IST, on January 22.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves?

The Premier League match between Manchester City and Wolves will be streamed live on Disney+ Hotstar.

Probable Starting XI:

Manchester City Probable Starting XI: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Manuel Akanji, John Stones, Nathan Ake; Ilkay Gundogan, Rodri, Julian Alvarez, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez

Wolves Probable Starting XI: José Sá, Max Kilman, Nathan Collins, Nélson Semedo, Hugo Bueno, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, João Moutinho, Hwang Hee-chan, Daniel Podence, Matheus Cunha

