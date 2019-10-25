Take the pledge to vote

Manchester City's Phil Foden Enters Guinness World Records For Being Youngest-Ever Premier League Winner

Phil Foden, aged 17 years 350 days, became the youngest ever to win the Premier League when Manchester City lifted the title last year.

News18 Sports

Updated:October 25, 2019, 2:02 PM IST
Manchester City's Phil Foden Enters Guinness World Records For Being Youngest-Ever Premier League Winner
Phil Foden (Photo Credit: Reuters and Twitter)

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden became the youngest ever to win the Premier League last year (on 13th May 2018), when he managed the feat aged 17 years 350 days. He received the official Guinness World Records certificate recently.

Foden, who initially did not get a winners’ medal when the trophy ceremony took place on the final day of the league, was recognized by the English Football Association later for his achievement. Foden broke Arsenal's Gael Clichy, who had won the Premier League with in 2003-04, aged 18 years and 10 months.

"I'm over the moon with this. Didn't really know until someone else told me! It's nice to be recognised and cool to say I've got a world record," Foden told Guinness World Records in an interview.

Foden also took to Twitter to share the news of his achievement, posting aphoto with the caption: "Anything is possible. Youngest Player to win the Premier League, and he comes from Stockport. Buzzing with this one, thank you Guinness World Records."

When asked what his immediate plans are after being conferred with the honour of being the youngest Premier League winner, he said, "My immediate target is to keep winning with City and play regularly. Beyond that who knows: having won the U17 World Cup it gave me that buzz and made me hungrier for more. To win it again with the first team would be the best. We've got a talented generation of players and there’s no reason we can’t make the most of it."

Here are the other footballing record-breakers to appear in Guinness World Records 2020:

Youngest player to be nominated for the Ballon D’Or - Killian Mbappé (18 years, 293 days) First winner of the women’s Ballon D’Or - Ada Hegerberg

Most goals scored in the UEFA Women’s Champions League - Anja Mittag (51)

Fastest goal scored in the EPL - Shane Long (7.69 seconds)

Youngest player to score a hat-trick in the UEFA Europa League - João Félix (19 years, 152 days)

Most regular season goals in the National Women’s Soccer League - Samantha Kerr (63)

Most goals scored in La Liga - Lionel Messi (417)

Most World Cup finals as captain - Rafael Marquez (5)

Oldest player at a FIFA World cup - Essam El-Hadary (45 years, 161 days)

Most PL Hat-tricks - Sergio Agüero and Alan Shearer (11)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
