Manchester City's Premier League Clash With West Ham Among Those Postponed in Europe Due to Storm

Londres: Manchester City's Premier League clash with West Ham was among major sporting events postponed on Sunday as storm Ciara battered the United Kingdom.

Howling winds and driving rain have disrupted transport links with travellers advised only to make journeys if absolutely necessary.

"Due to extreme and escalating weather conditions and in the interests of supporter and staff safety, today's match has been postponed," City said in a statement.

"This decision has been made by Manchester City's Safety Officer following consultation with Club stakeholders and officials at West Ham United."

The women's Six Nations clash between Scotland and England was also postponed.

Saturday's Calcutta Cup clash between Scotland and England's men in Edinburgh had been marred by terrible conditions as England ran out 13-6 winners.

The only other Premier League game of the day is due to go ahead as Sheffield United host Bournemouth.

GLADBACH CALL OFF LEAGUE MATCH

Borussia Moenchengladbach's home Bundesliga match against Cologne on Sunday has been called off because of a forecasted heavy storm, the club confirmed.

The match at Borussia Park, due to kick-off at 1430GMT, would have been affected by the weather front 'Sabine'.

Officials in Moenchengladbach feared fans would not have been able to return home safely.

"As the safe travel of the fans after the game cannot be guaranteed, Borussia Moenchengladbach has decided in consultation with the city, fire brigade, police and the German Football League (DFL) to cancel the game," the club said in a statement.

