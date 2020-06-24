Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Completes Successful Surgery in Spain

Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero has completed a successful knee surgery in Spain in Barcelona, he confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Aguero, who injured his knee in Man City's win against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, is aiming to be fit for the final stages of the modified Champions League, where they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. City won the first leg 2-1.

After surgery, Aguero took to social media and announced that he will begin his recovery at the earliest.

Todo salió bien y pronto comenzaré con la recuperación. Muchas gracias al Dr. Cugat y a su equipo y a todos por tanto apoyo//Everything went well, and I'll soon begin recovery. A big thanks to Dr Cugat and his team – and to all of you for your support pic.twitter.com/Frm07cN3WF — Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) June 24, 2020

In an indication that the problem is indeed serious, City had revealed on Tuesday that they are sending the 32-year-old to see Ramon Cugat, a doctor in Barcelona.

Cugat, who has known Guardiola since the manager's days at Barcelona, has previously treated City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the club's former defender Vincent Kompany.

Aguero is City's all-time record goalscorer and had netted 23 times in all competitions this season.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is likely to replace Aguero in the starting line-up.

Second-placed City have won both their matches since returning from the Premier League's coronavirus hiatus.

They will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday before travelling to face Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

