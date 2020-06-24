FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

Manchester City's Sergio Aguero Completes Successful Surgery in Spain

Sergio Aguero (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Second-placed City have won both their matches since returning from the Premier League's coronavirus hiatus.

Manchester City and Argentina forward Sergio Aguero has completed a successful knee surgery in Spain in Barcelona, he confirmed on Wednesday evening.

Aguero, who injured his knee in Man City's win against Burnley at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, is aiming to be fit for the final stages of the modified Champions League, where they take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their round of 16 tie. City won the first leg 2-1.

After surgery, Aguero took to social media and announced that he will begin his recovery at the earliest.

In an indication that the problem is indeed serious, City had revealed on Tuesday that they are sending the 32-year-old to see Ramon Cugat, a doctor in Barcelona.

Cugat, who has known Guardiola since the manager's days at Barcelona, has previously treated City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the club's former defender Vincent Kompany.

Aguero is City's all-time record goalscorer and had netted 23 times in all competitions this season.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is likely to replace Aguero in the starting line-up.

They will play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday before travelling to face Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Sunday.

