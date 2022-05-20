Manchester United and Manchester City Vie for Leeds United Midfielder Kalvin Phillips

The summer transfer window is approaching and transfer rumours have already started doing the rounds on social media. And invariably big clubs are creating a buzz in the transfer market and in some cases, two rival clubs are locking horns in order to secure a deal.

Traditional rivals Manchester United and Manchester City have often vied for a particular player in the transfer market. And it seems that their prominent rivalry will once again create a buzz as the two Manchester-based clubs are keen to go all-out in order to rope in Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

According to a report published by ESPN, “Manchester City are looking to beat rivals Manchester United in signing Leeds United talisman Kalvin Phillips, according to the Daily Star.”

But the two Manchester-based clubs are not the only teams vying to secure Phillips. It is believed that Liverpool are also in the race to sign the 26-year-old English footballer.

“There is plenty of interest in the England international with Liverpool also looking at him for a deal potentially set to be worth £60 million,” the report further states.

But it is understood that Phillips has revealed to his closed ones that he has no intention at all to join The Reds as his boyhood club Leeds United share a fierce rivalry with Liverpool.

Regarding, Pep Guardiola’s intentions, ESPN reported that Manchester City are looking for a midfielder and a full-back.

As per the report published by ESPN, Manchester City “want to bring in new reinforcements — including a midfielder and a full-back — during the summer window. Pep Guardiola is also interested in Declan Rice but reportedly feels a transfer for the West Ham United star could be too expensive.”

Phillips have so far played for Leeds in 233 matches. In the ongoing season of Premier League he took part in 19 matches and claimed one assist.

Leeds United currently find themselves at 17th spot in the Premier League standings and with eight wins from 37 matches they have so far secured 35 points. But Jesse Marsch’s men are not yet out of the relegation threats.

In their last match of the Premier League season, they will take on Brentford on May 22.

