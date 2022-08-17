Manchester United Co-chairman Joel Glazer Wants Cristiano Ronaldo to Stay at Old Trafford: Report

The relationship between Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo has been eventful to say the least. The Portuguese footballer has reportedly expressed his desire to leave the club ahead of the Premier League 2022-23 season but the Red Devils were adamant to keep their star striker.

And now it is being reported that Manchester United co-chairman Joel Glazer has been trying to prevent the Portuguese’s possible departure. It is understood that new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was inclined to let Ronaldo go but Glazer scuttled all attempts to sell the forward.

Glazer is known to sanction all the moves going on at the club. He had also prevented Anthony Martial’s transfer back in 2018 despite the French striker’s willingness to leave Old Trafford.

According to a report in Manchester Evening news, Ronaldo is not happy with the situation at his current club.

Man United’s inability to qualify for the Champions League and Ronaldo’s 25 per cent salary reduction resulted reportedly contributed to the impasse.

The report further states that Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez also wants the family to return to Spain. The star forward had missed the entire pre-season tour with the club officially claiming it was due to a family issue.

Glazer might not be interested in releasing Ronaldo but the latest developments paint a different picture.

As per the reports, the club might be willing to let go of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes had previously tried to find a new destination for his client but the endeavor failed miserably after European giants like Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid reportedly rejected the proposal.

After enjoying a decent stint at Juventus, Ronaldo reunited with Manchester United ahead of the 2021-22 season. He still has a year left on his current contract and the club also has an option to extend it by 12 months.

The former Real Madrid striker had a fruitful first season after his comeback to Old Trafford but the club could not manage to win a single trophy.

The 37-year-old striker had finished last season as their top goal scorer. He found the back of the net 24 times in 38 matches across all competitions.

In last season’s Premier League alone, he notched up 18 goals along with three vital assists.

