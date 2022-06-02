Manchester United Coach Erik ten Hag Interested in Signing Chelsea's Mason Mount

Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Erik ten Hag has already started his work for the summer transfer window. And now the Red Devils are believed to be closely monitoring Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount’s contractual situation. Mount’s transfer moves were previously halted due to Chelsea’s ownership trouble. Now his contract talks have certainly gained a new momentum.

According to a report published by The Sun, Ten Hag’s interest in Mount is not something new and the Dutchman is aware Mount’s contract scenario.

United’s interest has already been registered with the player’s camp. Ten Hag first became aware of Mount’s abilities when he impressed as a teenager on loan with Vitesse Arnheim in Holland, said the report from The Sun.

The English midfielder is reportedly one of the lowest paid in the Chelsea squad despite being named the London club’s player of the year for a second time. Mount still has two years left on his current contract. But at the same time, after failing to convince defenders Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger, Chelsea are keen to revamp their line of defence as well.

In the 2021-22 season of English Premier League, Mount had scored 11 goals along with four assists for Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel’s men had finished their Premier League campaign at third spot with 74 points in their kitty after playing 38 matches.

Mount had opened up on his contract talks and the midfielder is looking ahead to the upcoming season at Stamford Bridge.

“It’s an exciting time now with the owners being confirmed, going forward it’s going to be exciting. The era under Roman [Abramovich] has been brilliant, now we look forward. It’s exciting stuff, can’t wait to get back to it,” Mount told Sky Sports.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.