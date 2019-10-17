Manchester United Could Hijack Real Madrid's Transfer Target Paris Saint-Germain Star Kylian Mbappe

Manchester United is reportedly looking to trump Real Madrid to the signing of Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The Sun further reported that Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez is obsessed with getting the Frenchman for their team.

As per the report, Real Madrid have, in all probability, devised a transfer strategy to secure the signing of Mbappe. However, they are willing to wait till 2021 to sign the World Cup winner, with just a year remaining on his contract then.

The Spanish team had used a similar strategy to bring in Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard one after the other in consecutive summers. However, now reports are emerging that Madrid could be beaten to the acquisition by a number of teams, including Manchester United.

The report states that TV pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has asked Ole Gunnar Solskjær to do everything possible to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford.

What makes it more interesting is the fact that Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring Mbappe as well. Thus, Real Madrid may have to shell out big bucks to actually get Mbappe for next summer.

Furthermore, Barcelona too are said to be in the hunt for the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.

Notably, Mbappe is in his third season at PSG following a USD 155 million move from Monaco and has already bagged three Ligue 1 titles as well as a World Cup with France.

