Manchester United Could Hijack Real Madrid's Transfer Target Paris Saint-Germain Star Kylian Mbappe
Manchester United will reportedly be fighting with Real Madrid for the signing of French star Kylian Mbappe.
Kylian Mbappe is in his third season at PSG following his move from Monaco. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Manchester United is reportedly looking to trump Real Madrid to the signing of Paris Saint Germain star Kylian Mbappe. The Sun further reported that Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez is obsessed with getting the Frenchman for their team.
As per the report, Real Madrid have, in all probability, devised a transfer strategy to secure the signing of Mbappe. However, they are willing to wait till 2021 to sign the World Cup winner, with just a year remaining on his contract then.
The Spanish team had used a similar strategy to bring in Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard one after the other in consecutive summers. However, now reports are emerging that Madrid could be beaten to the acquisition by a number of teams, including Manchester United.
The report states that TV pundit and Manchester United legend Gary Neville has asked Ole Gunnar Solskjær to do everything possible to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford.
What makes it more interesting is the fact that Manchester City, Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly interested in acquiring Mbappe as well. Thus, Real Madrid may have to shell out big bucks to actually get Mbappe for next summer.
Furthermore, Barcelona too are said to be in the hunt for the Frenchman as a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez.
Notably, Mbappe is in his third season at PSG following a USD 155 million move from Monaco and has already bagged three Ligue 1 titles as well as a World Cup with France.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Ranveer Singh Gets Cheeky with Deepika Padukone on Social Media
- Only 4 Teams Turn Up as Goa Football Association Conducts Players Draft for Indian Women's League Qualifiers
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones