Manchester United Could Offer Coaching Job to Juan Mata if He Decides to Retire after This Season

Manchester United’s hunt for a full-time manager continues as interim coach Ralf Rangnick will step down from the position at the end of the season. The Old Trafford outfit has been considering Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) boss Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag and Chelsea gaffer Thomas Tuchel among others for the post. The Red Devils are also looking at in-house options for coaching roles and could reportedly offer the role to midfielder Juan Mata. But that would only be possible if the 33-year-old calls time on his playing days at the end of this season.

Mata, who joined the club in 2014 from rivals Chelsea, is in the final few months of his contract at United and is almost certain to end his eight-and-a-half years stint at the club this summer. There have been no reports of United offering an extension on his current contract, however, the executives at the club are mulling over offering him a coaching role at the end of the season, if the Spanish playmaker decides to hang his boots, The Sun reported.

The midfielder who has made 277 appearances for United across competitions, scoring 50 and assisting 47 goals so far. Has his game time has dried out over the last few seasons, he has made just four appearances across all contests this term. But the prolific midfielder has had another bit-part playing role this season, and he has already been hinted for an ambassadorial position. The Spanish player has started taking his coaching badges and a management course, in preparation for life post his playing days, the report cited.

This move, clubbed with his technical prowess and intelligent footballing brain, may have convinced some that he could be well-suited to a coaching role than the ambassadorial position they have discussed with him earlier.

An Old Trafford source told the publication that Mata has the capability of making a real contribution at United and was always willing to help rising stars, impressing the club’s executives.

“Juan can make a real contribution to United in the future. He is always willing to help the younger players and has impressed the people upstairs,” The Sun quoted the source.

The Spanish World Cup winner may follow Mikel Arteta into coaching and management.

Mata has won a FA Cup, League Cup and UEFA Europa title during his time with United. With his current club reportedly not keen on offering him a new contract, there has been interest from Italian and Spanish clubs. If he decides to retire and take up a coaching role, a big summer awaits the playmaker.

