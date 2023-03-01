Manchester United Could Rope in These PSG Stars This Summer

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly looking to slash their tremendous wage bill by up to 30 per cent. According to Football Benchmark’s European Champions Report 2023, PSG recorded the highest-ever wage bill for a professional football club at £645m in 2022. Therefore, it isn’t surprising to see the Parisian side wanting to cut their huge wage bill. The Times has claimed that the Ligue 1 giants could let go of some of their stars this summer in order to cut costs. The reigning champions could bid adieu to the likes of Achraf Hakimi, Kylian Mbappe and Gianluigi Donnarumma. In case of an exodus from Parc des Princes, Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United could target several PSG players. Let us take a look at some of the potential recruits for United this summer.

Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe would be the best striker for Erik ten Hag’s side. The talismanic Frenchman is playing the best football of his life and is widely considered as the best player in the world at the moment. Although Messi and Neymar are also said to be in weighing their options, United would prefer to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford. Mbappe is young and would be the perfect player to build alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Kylian Mbappe would be the best striker for Erik ten Hag’s side. The talismanic Frenchman is playing the best football of his life and is widely considered as the best player in the world at the moment. Although Messi and Neymar are also said to be in weighing their options, United would prefer to bring Mbappe to Old Trafford. Mbappe is young and would be the perfect player to build alongside Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford. Achraf Hakimi

Manchester United may be looking at PSG’s right-back star Achraf Hakimi as they will be in the market for a full-back in the summer. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot has cemented a place in the side. Therefore, the Red Devils may target Hakimi.

Manchester United may be looking at PSG’s right-back star Achraf Hakimi as they will be in the market for a full-back in the summer. Neither Aaron Wan-Bissaka or Diogo Dalot has cemented a place in the side. Therefore, the Red Devils may target Hakimi. Gianluigi Donnarumma

Manchester United could look at Gianluigi Donnarumma amid uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future. The Spaniard hasn’t been in great form and Erik ten Hag may want someone like Donnarumma. If the Italian keeper does come to Old Trafford, he could end United’s goalkeeping issues for the foreseeable future.

Manchester United could look at Gianluigi Donnarumma amid uncertainty surrounding David De Gea’s future. The Spaniard hasn’t been in great form and Erik ten Hag may want someone like Donnarumma. If the Italian keeper does come to Old Trafford, he could end United’s goalkeeping issues for the foreseeable future. Marco Verratti

Manchester United may be aiming for another playmaker in midfield and Marco Verratti would be a great option. Christian Eriksen has been tremendous for United in the midfield. But Ten Hag may want to add another dimension to United’s game by operating in the defensive and midfield thirds. Besides, Verratti is reportedly the fifth-highest earner at Parc des Princes and a sale would definitely bring down PSG’s wage bill.

Read all the Latest Sports News here