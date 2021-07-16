Manchester United Defender Millie Turner Calls Out Adidas Over Gaffe

Manchester United women’s team defender Millie Turner called out Adidas for spelling her name incorrectly in a photo. Turner used social media to call attention to the blunder, which was made when Adidas revealed the latest United kit. The company misidentified Millie Turner’s photo as Amy Turner, who played for United for three years until joining the Orlando Pride last month. “Considering I’ve been at Manchester United for 3 years and an Adidas athlete for 2… You’d like to think Adidas would get my name right.” Millie wrote in her tweet.

Considering I’ve been at Manchester United for 3 years and an adidas athlete for 2… You’d like to think adidas would get my name right.‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/S3wp18FEf5— Millie Turner (@MillieTurner_) July 15, 2021

Turner, a key component of United women’s team’s defence, was featured on the Adidas storefront. The 25-year-old was on hand to showcase the club’s new home kit, which included the classic red shirt and white shorts.

Turner’s tweet has gone viral on social media. Fans and players have reacted to it and said Adidas should have done better.

Former United player Jess Sigsworth vouched for Turner and wrote that she is an excellent player and outstanding person, but they still could not get her name right. He also pointed out the sexism in it and said only female players will experience this kind of treatment.

Outstanding player, outstanding person and they still can’t get her name right ‍♂️ that would only happen to female players #MustDoBetter https://t.co/zQBLAmNvUP— Jess Sigsworth (@jessSigsworth5) July 15, 2021

Amy Turner, the player at the center of the confusion, poked fun at the campaign. She retweeted Millie Turner’s post and wrote that “we must do better”.

Many football fans said that Millie deserves much better.

This is appalling. She deserves better. I’m in South Africa by the way and I’m her biggest fan.— Sibo Siyanda Nene (@Sibo_Nene) July 16, 2021

Some fans pointed out fingers at the club hierarchy and questioned how things are being run at the Old Trafford institution these days.

It’s just sad that this club is run so badly, we as Man Utd fans are sorry for how the club have treated all you ladies for the past few years.— Spike (@SpikeUnited) July 15, 2021

Adidas also reacted to Millie’s post and accepted that they goofed up. “Millie, we messed up and we’re gutted. You’re part of the Adidas family and we want to make amends. Let’s get some new shirts out to your biggest fans. Let us know who and we’ll deliver,” said the post by the kit manufacturer.

Manchester United’s women’s team is a lot different this time. Top scorer Lauren James is all set to join Chelsea in the Women’s Super League. Casey Stoney, the manager who guided the team to Championship success in their first season, has quit in recent months. Sigsworth and Jane Ross have left the club.

