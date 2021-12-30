Manchester United Defender Victor Lindelof Shares an Upbeat Post Following a Positive Covid Result

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof shared a message of gratitude to the club’s supporters, following a worrying heart episode against Norwich City and tested COVID positive on Sunday. The Swedish national had to be replaced in the second half due to breathing difficulties in the Red Devils narrow win (1-0) against the Canaries two weeks back. Thankfully it was not related to the COVID outbreak in the first-team squad. Following the health scare, Lindelof had to miss Monday’s 1-1 draw against Newcastle United and he will be in the absent list due to his enforced period of isolation when Burnley make a trip to Old Trafford on Friday.

The club’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick had also confirmed Lindelof tested positive for coronavirus ahead of the game against Newcastle United. “Unfortunately, Victor Lindelof tested positive yesterday, so he cannot play,” Ragnick told Sky Sports as quoted by the Manchester Evening News. However, he was also relieved that Raphael Varane was back from injury alongside Harry Maguire to bolster the Red Devils’ defence in that game.

Meanwhile, Lindelof, who is currently self-isolating at his home, seemed in good spirits as he shared an update regarding his recovery. The 27-year-old posted an update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, in which he said the speedy recovery and warm wishes he received from supporters have helped him to keep his spirits up. “At the moment, I’m just home. I feel fine so hopefully I can be back with the guys soon,” Lindelof said concluding his video message.

Lindelof is not the only player to have contracted the virus at some stage this month in the Old Trafford unit. Earlier this month, multiple infections in the squad led to the men’s first-team operations at the club’s Carrington training facility to be shut down for a few days. Following the news, PL fixtures against Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion were both postponed.

