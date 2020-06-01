Manchester United Extends Odion Ighalo's Loan Deal Until January

Odion Ighalo will stay at Manchester United until January 31 after the Premier League club announced an extension to the striker's loan deal on Monday.

Ighalo was due to return to Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua because his initial deal with United expired on Sunday.

The Nigeria international scored four goals in eight appearances for Manchester United before the coronavirus outbreak forced football to be suspended.

Ighalo will now look forward to pick up from where he left, after winning United's Goal of the Month award for March with a stunning strike in the Red Devils' last match, the 5-0 win over Austrian club LASK in the Europa League.



The Premier League is set to return on June 17. United also is still in the FA Cup and Europa League.

(With inputs from Agencies)