Manchester United Fans Beg Paul Scholes to Return After Outrageous No-look Pass in Vincent Kompany's Testimonial

The sliced pass from Scholes mesmerised the crowd at the Eithad with many also swooning over the legend on social media.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 2:10 PM IST
Manchester United Fans Beg Paul Scholes to Return After Outrageous No-look Pass in Vincent Kompany's Testimonial
Paul Scholes technique to set up Van Persie was simply extraordinary.
Paul Scholes was among the former Manchester United players to feature for the Premier League All-stars XI, who took on Manchester City’s legends during Vincent Kompany testimonial match on Wednesday night at the Eithad Stadium.

Scholes put the current group of Manchester United midfielders, struggling to break down teams and control possession of late, to shame with a superb no-look pass in the second half of the match.

The sliced pass from Scholes mesmerised the crowd at the Eithad with many also swooning over the legend on social media. Most of Scholes supporters opined that even at 44, he was still perfect to fit into United's midfield.

While a brilliant game by Scholes saw United make a surprise comeback in the match, his former team-mate Robin van Persie was also impressive in the match.

The All-stars went behind to an early goal after some poor defending from Gary Neville that gave an opportunity to Martin Petrov to score a goal during the opening minutes.

During the intense match, Robbie Keane managed to level the score before Van Persie put the visitors 2-1 ahead with a trademark finish into the corner. But with Kompany keeping a watch from the sidelines, City snatched a late equaliser through Benjani.

