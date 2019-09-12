Manchester United Fans Beg Paul Scholes to Return After Outrageous No-look Pass in Vincent Kompany's Testimonial

Paul Scholes was among the former Manchester United players to feature for the Premier League All-stars XI, who took on Manchester City’s legends during Vincent Kompany testimonial match on Wednesday night at the Eithad Stadium.

Scholes put the current group of Manchester United midfielders, struggling to break down teams and control possession of late, to shame with a superb no-look pass in the second half of the match.

It's Paul Scholes' world - we're just living in it. 😍 pic.twitter.com/OWm8I47W5z — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 11, 2019

The sliced pass from Scholes mesmerised the crowd at the Eithad with many also swooning over the legend on social media. Most of Scholes supporters opined that even at 44, he was still perfect to fit into United's midfield.

Absolute filth from Paul Scholes. He walks into our midfield, even at this age. (44)pic.twitter.com/OFQLKpS079 — George (@UtdCentro) September 11, 2019

I'm not even joking when i say get Van Persie and Paul Scholes back at United......Scholes to boss the Midfield and show Pogba how it's done and Van Persie to show Rashford how to score goals — UTFR 🇾🇪 (@ManUtd_HQ) September 11, 2019

It’s sad to think that players such as Michael Carrick (38), Paul Scholes (44), & Robin Van Persie (36) would all stil get into the current Manchester United side. — Ryan. 🔴 (@Vintage_Utd) September 11, 2019

Michael Carrick & Paul Scholes would still get in @ManUtd midfield... absolute joke! — Jake Mallen (@_JMallen) September 11, 2019

Why did Paul Scholes retire, he can still start for @ManUtd https://t.co/eYyvAFQLR9 — Mahmoud Allale (@mahmoud112) September 11, 2019

Paul scholes like old days 😭 pic.twitter.com/MPy0TcPgT5 — صلاح#KDB (@Salah_H24) September 11, 2019

While a brilliant game by Scholes saw United make a surprise comeback in the match, his former team-mate Robin van Persie was also impressive in the match.

The All-stars went behind to an early goal after some poor defending from Gary Neville that gave an opportunity to Martin Petrov to score a goal during the opening minutes.

During the intense match, Robbie Keane managed to level the score before Van Persie put the visitors 2-1 ahead with a trademark finish into the corner. But with Kompany keeping a watch from the sidelines, City snatched a late equaliser through Benjani.

