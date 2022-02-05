Manchester United Fans Can Replace Mason Greenwood T-shirts for Free After Striker's Arrest

Manchester United fans will be able to swap their shirts with Mason Greenwood’s name on the back for free. Greenwood was first arrested on Sunday on suspicion of rape and grievous bodily harm charges, following the circulation of images and an audio file on social media. The striker, 20, since has been suspended by the Old Trafford outfit “until further notice" after becoming the subject of a police investigation.

Greenwood was released on bail on Wednesday but was rearrested while in custody on Tuesday on suspicion of sexual assault and making threats to kill. The investigations by the Greater Manchester Police are still ongoing.

Manchester United has pulled out all merchandise related to Greenwood from their official online store and confirmed that fans will be able to exchange their current shirts for a new one with a different player’s name on it for free, The Sun reported. The move comes after infuriated fans asked for the changes to be made after the £100-million-rated striker was arrested earlier this week for the string of alleged offences.

In a further form of confirmation, the Premier League giants have sent an email to all their supporters who have purchased Greenwood’s No.11 shirt this season offering to exchange it for another player’s name on it for free.

“As a United Direct customer, we are writing to you regarding your previous purchase of a Manchester United shirt personalised with Greenwood, given the current circumstances relating to Mason Greenwood," the report quoted the club’s email.

“We can confirm that United Direct and Adidas customers who purchased a Manchester United shirt that was personalised with Greenwood’s name and number, have the opportunity to exchange it for this season’s home shirt personalised with another player’s name without charge,” it added.

Following the England international’s arrest on Sunday, the club on Thursday clarified that Greenwood remains unavailable for training and matches despite his release on police bail. The ongoing investigation has also sounded more trouble for the striker as a number of United’s sponsors and partners have also distanced themselves from him.

Greenwood’s sponsors Nike, have suspended their relationship with the forward, while EA Sports have removed him from aspects of FIFA 22, the Daily Mail reported.

