Solskjaer Reveals Why Lukaku is Absent as Manchester United Take On Perth Glory in Pre-season Friendly

Manchester United took on Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed before the start of the match that Romelu Lukaku is suffering from an injury and would not be part of the squad to face A-League side Perth Glory.

Lukaku in the last few days has been linked with a move away to Inter Milan, after a rather 'ordinary' season with Manchester United. The Belgian striker's growing frustration under Solskjaer is no secret after he was usurped by Marcus Rashford as the leading striker at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer also revealed that three other players (Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Lee Grant) would also not be seen in action, as they are also injured and may be available for next week's fixture against Leeds United.

"They're all OK, just small niggles that we just want to protect today. We'll probably see them on Wednesday, I reckon," Solskjaer told MUTV.

Solskjaer decided to test out his available players, as he named two different playing XIs in either half, with new signing Daniel James making his first appearance for the club.

"Second half will be 11 new ones, so we'll make all subs at half-time and then everyone gets 45 minutes, a good workout apart from the ones that have a few niggles," Solskjaer said.