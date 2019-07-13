Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Solskjaer Reveals Why Lukaku is Absent as Manchester United Take On Perth Glory in Pre-season Friendly

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed that why Romelu Lukaku is missing from the playing XI amid growing whispers of the Belgian striker's Inter Milan links.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 13, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Solskjaer Reveals Why Lukaku is Absent as Manchester United Take On Perth Glory in Pre-season Friendly
Romelu Lukaku was not named in the Manchester united squad for the pre-season friendly against Perth Glory (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Loading...

Manchester United took on Perth Glory in their first pre-season friendly at the Optus Stadium on Saturday.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed before the start of the match that Romelu Lukaku is suffering from an injury and would not be part of the squad to face A-League side Perth Glory.

Lukaku in the last few days has been linked with a move away to Inter Milan, after a rather 'ordinary' season with Manchester United. The Belgian striker's growing frustration under Solskjaer is no secret after he was usurped by Marcus Rashford as the leading striker at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer also revealed that three other players (Eric Bailly, Victor Lindelof and Lee Grant) would also not be seen in action, as they are also injured and may be available for next week's fixture against Leeds United.

"They're all OK, just small niggles that we just want to protect today. We'll probably see them on Wednesday, I reckon," Solskjaer told MUTV.

Solskjaer decided to test out his available players, as he named two different playing XIs in either half, with new signing Daniel James making his first appearance for the club.

"Second half will be 11 new ones, so we'll make all subs at half-time and then everyone gets 45 minutes, a good workout apart from the ones that have a few niggles," Solskjaer said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram