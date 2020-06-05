Manchester United Feel Bruno Fernandes Can Positively Impact Paul Pogba's Future with Club

Bruno Fernandes has elevated Manchester United's play within a few weeks of landing on the English shores. After joining in January from Sporting Lisbon, Fernandes has been efficient.

Paul Pogba, on the other hand, has not been able to play for the greater part of the last season due to his injuries. But the English club is not eyeing Fernandes as an able successor or replacement for Pogba. The club hierarchy feels that Bruno can help with Pogba extending his contract with the Red Devils, reported Daily Mail.

While the two are yet to play together, experts feel an explosive partnership in the field can create magic and affect Pogba's future plans.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman has been linked with numerous speculations of switching clubs, with rumours of him joining Real Madrid or going back to Juventus being the theme for the last several months. Pogba's contract at Old Trafford is intact till the end of next season though United have the option to further extend the contract by another 12 months.

Pogba had last played for his club in December but the momentary halt brought in by the global health crisis has given him time to get completely ready and fit. Now with the Premier League set to resume from June 17, it will be exciting to watch the combination Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has in mind. The Manchester side were at the 5th spot in the Premier League when the games were halted due to the coronavirus.