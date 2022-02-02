Manchester United Footballer Mason Greenwood Released on Bail Pending Further Investigation

Manchester United and England football Mason Greenwood was on Wednesday released on bail ‘pending further investigation’ by Greater Manchester Police. The 20-year-old was first arrested on Sunday after Greater Manchester Police were made aware of “online social media images and videos posted by a 18-year-old woman reporting incidents of physical violence". Yesterday he was re-arrested while in custody on suspicion of sexual assault and threats to kill his alleged victim.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: ‘A 20-year-old man arrested on suspicion of the rape and assault of a woman has been released on bail pending further investigation’.

Detectives were given additional time on Monday to question the player, whom they have not formally named as the suspect.

More to Come…

