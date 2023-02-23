Manchester United Forward Alejandro Garnacho's New Hairdo Revealed Ahead of Barcelona Clash

Manchester United is set to host Barcelona for the return leg of their Europa League Knockout Playoff on Friday. While manager Erik Ten Hag is preparing his best-possible strategy to overcome the Spanish powerhouse, winger Alejandro Garnacho had a secret to reveal before the clash at Old Trafford. The Argentine forward’s United teammates managed to have a look at his new hairstyle during Wednesday’s training session at Carrington. Garhancho took enough precautions to keep his new look under the wrap as he arrived at the venue wearing a black winter cap. In the end, forward Antony took off the cap revealing the golden hair colour.

Not only Antony, but the other United footballers were also quite interested in Garnacho’s hairstyle. After getting to know about it, left-back Luke Shaw took the first attempt to take off the cap which went in vain. Antony, who was waiting for a perfect opportunity, finally got it when Garhancho bent down to adjust his socks.

Garhancho was evidently shocked by Antony’s sudden move. He was looking puzzled and went on to hide his bleach blonde locks again with his shirt. His antics caught the attention of the other squad members who could not stop laughing.

As per his current terms with Manchester United, Garnacho has just over 16 months left. According to ESPN, the Red Devils are close to reaching a new contract arrangement with the youngster. Garhancho has reportedly agreed to the offer which could see him playing in the United shirt till the end of the 2027–28 season.

For the first leg of the Europa League playoff match, Manchester United travelled to Barcelona. The Red Devils stunned the full-house Camp Nou after successfully restricting the hosts to a 2-2 draw. Marcos Alonso scored the opening goal for Barcelona in the 50th minute. It took only two minutes for United forward Marcus Rashford to make the equation level. After a few minutes, Barca defender Jules Kounde made a blunder by sending the ball into their own net. In the 76th minute, Rapinha equalised it for the home team.

After the Europa League game, Manchester United has another major assignment waiting in the queue. The Red Devils will cross swords against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup Final on February 26 at Wembley Stadium. Ten Hag’s boys will aim to get the best out of it and end the trophy drought. United’s last trophy came in 2017 when they took home the Europa League title.

Read all the Latest Sports News here