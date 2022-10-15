CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Football » Manchester United Forward Mason Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape
1-MIN READ

Manchester United Forward Mason Greenwood Charged With Attempted Rape

Last Updated: October 15, 2022, 21:47 IST

London, England

Mason Greenwood (Twitter)

The Crown Prosecution Service authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Mason Greenwood, 21, with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been charged with attempted rape, engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour, and assault, prosecutors said Saturday.

The 21-year-old England international is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday facing three counts relating to the same woman.

The player was first held in January over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

He had been on bail since then, but was arrested on Saturday for an alleged breach of conditions.

Shortly after 1500 GMT, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said it had authorised Greater Manchester Police to charge Greenwood.

