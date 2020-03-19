Manchester United Great Gary Neville Says His Hotels Free for NHS Staff Amidst Coronavirus Crisis

Gary Neville has said that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United team mate Ryan Giggs will be made available to National Health Service (NHS) staff at no cost as they fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League side Chelsea have also made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to NHS staff.

Through their GG Hospitality group, Neville and Giggs co-own Hotel Football and The Stock Exchange in Manchester.

“Our 176 beds will be occupied by NHS workers and medical professionals from Friday,” Neville said in a video posted on Twitter.

“The whole of our industry needs to show solidarity, not just for our staff in these uncertain times but obviously for the people who need accommodation most in the coming months.

“Health workers will be able to stay there without any cost whatsoever in the next few months when they need isolation away from family members who may be affected by what’s going on.”



The Premier League has been suspended until April 4 due to the virus, which has infected more than 212,000 people globally and killed 8,700.