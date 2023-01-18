Manchester United Hopeful Of Tying Down Rising Star Alejandro Garnacho With New Contract

The Manchester United hierarchy are hopeful of renewing the contract of starlet Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old Argentine is believed to have rejected the initial offer from the Red Devils. Garnacho has only 18 months left on his current contract. It is understood that Garnacho has rebuffed the initial offer of £20,000 per week as salary. A report from the Metro states that the teenager’s representatives are looking for a figure closer to £ 50,000 a week. Alejandro Garnacho is slowly becoming one of the most sought-after youngsters in world football. Real Madrid and Juventus are said to be interested in securing his services.

🌅🌅🌅::: @ManUtd hopeful of agreeing new contract with Alejandro Garnacho. Discussions are going positively. Club is keen for him to carry on the way he is developing, is this humble HACK’s understanding… pic.twitter.com/7vEjNoIIqH— jamie jackson (@JamieJackson___) January 17, 2023

Amid speculation that the interest of these European giants may have something to do with his refusal to accept the first, Man Utd chiefs are confident of reaching a long-term agreement with the teenager. Garnacho is already starting to make an impact with the Old Trafford outfit this campaign. He has bagged three goals and seven assists in 18 matches across all competitions in the 2022-23 season so far. His cameo in the recent Manchester Derby helped set up the winner for Marcus Rashford, highlighting his importance for the Red Devils.

Manchester United purchased Garnacho for a fee of £160,000 from Atletico Madrid in 2020. With only 18 months left on his contract, the teenager will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in 12 months.

Erik ten Hag has also been full of praise for the youngster. He shared his thoughts on Garnacho ahead of their Crystal Palace fixture. “He has improved a lot in attitude and all-round play and he has a skill that I don’t see many players in the Premier League having - he beats players one on one,” the manager said.

Even Manchester United legend Paul Scholes hailed the 18-year-old in light of his performance against Manchester City. Scholes dubbed Garnacho as “dangerous”, highlighting his massive influence on the game. The former Red Devils player argued that the Madrid-born Argentinian Youth International has a fearless approach being a bit more influential than Antony on the pitch.

The 18-year-old has been a constant threat whenever given an opportunity this season. He has made the most of his chances under the Dutch manager, emerging as one of the brightest young talents in the Manchester United roster.

