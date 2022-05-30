Manchester United Interested in Roping Chelsea's French Midfielder N'Golo Kante

It has been a topsy-turvy season for Chelsea both on and off the field. The London giants managed to reach the finals of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup but they eventually could not win any of those two trophies in the 2021-22 season. And moreover, to rub salt into the wound, Chelsea had to battle the severe ownership crisis as well. Now the club, under the new owners, are set to start their business in the upcoming transfer market. But the Blues will have to suffer a big setback as rumours are rife that Manchester United are interested in signing midfielder N’Golo Kante.

Notably, defenders Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christiensen are also set to depart the club.

A report published by The Guardian states that the Red Devils “are keen to find out whether the France international could be sold this summer.”

“Manchester United are interested in signing N’Golo Kante from Chelsea. Kante’s contract expires next year and United, desperate to strengthen their midfield after underperforming last season, are keen to find out whether the France international could be sold this summer,” the report published by The Guardian claimed.

But it seems highly unlikely that Chelsea would be selling the World Cup-winning midfielder. Kante played a pivotal role in the 2021 Champions League as Chelsea lifted the prestigious European trophy by defeating Manchester City in the final. Even Chelsea coach Thomas Tuchel expressed his willingness to get a fully fit Kante. At the same time, the German coach also revealed his disappointment as the 31-year-old midfielder could not be on the pitch for a long time.

“I think he is our key, key, key player; but key, key, key players need to be on the pitch,” Tuchel said this month as per the report published by The Guardian.

“He plays only 40% of the games. So it’s maybe a miracle that we arrived in third place,” Tuchel was quoted as saying.

After winning the English Premier League with Leicester City in the 2015-16 season, Kante joined Chelsea ahead of the next season. And immediately Kante played an impactful role to help his side in lifting the Premier League trophy in the 2016-17 season.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.