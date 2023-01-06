Manchester United Interested in Signing Ajax Midfielder Mohammed Kudus: Report

Manchester United have not yet been able to find Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement yet. Ronaldo’s contract was terminated by the club management following the Portuguese star’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Red Devils, in a bid to rope in a new striker, have now reportedly spotted six probable options. Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has emerged as Manchester United’s potential target during the January transfer window.

A report published by 90min, claims that Manchester United have expressed their interest to sign Ghanaian World Cup footballer Mohammed Kudus. However, the Premier League outfit seems to have not tabled an offer yet for the 22-year-old midfielder. The report adds that Memphis Depay, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Olivier Giroud are also on Manchester United’s radar. However, Italian side AC Milan remains confident about retaining Giroud.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag had recently emphasised the need to sign a striker during the January transfer window. However, the Dutchman did admit that it is not an easy task to find a new attacking option as the strikers appear to be quite expensive.

“It is always difficult. Strikers are expensive, especially in the winter. But you have to set the limits high. We are looking for it. We need to be creative and do everything we have in our power to get the right players in, who are fitting in the balance. It is about timing and availability. It is about so many circumstances playing a role in that,” Ten Hag was quoted as saying by 90min.

Mohammed Kudus joined the Dutch club Ajax in July 2020. He has so far found the back of the net 15 times after playing 63 matches for Ajax. Kudus has already scored on English soil. The Ghanaian international had scored against Liverpool at Anfield earlier this season in the Champions League.

In the international circuit, Mohammed Kudus made his debut in November 2019. Kudus currently has seven international goals under his belt. He scored a brace against South Korea to guide his side to a thrilling 2-3 victory at the FIFA World Cup 2022. The Ghanaian offers versatility in the frontline and it could certainly benefit the Old Trafford-based side in the remainder of the season.

