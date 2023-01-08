Manchester United Introduce 'Ronaldo Rule' to Avoid ‘Culture of Dressing-Room Jealousy’

Manchester United have reportedly introduced a ‘Ronaldo rule’ which brings wage cap of £200,000 a week to prevent players from earning ‘significantly more’ than their teammates. This has come after Cristiano Ronaldo left the club, who was earning £500,000 a week.

According to the reports published in Daily Mail, the Dutchman, along with chief executive Richard Arnold, have decided to take the wage cap step in order to avoid a ‘culture of dressing-room jealousy’.

While the club has taken this decision, there hasn’t been any report on the reactions of the players as several players are likely to be affected by the new rule. First in the line is goalkeeper David de Gea, who earned £375,000-a-week.

On the other hand, Marcus Rashford will also be majorly affected by the deal as United activated a one-year extension clause in his contract recently, meaning that his current tenure will expire in 2024. It is also to be noted that quite a few European clubs are keeping tab on the England international and there hasn’t been any guarantee if he will sign a new deal or not as Paris Saint Germain are quite interested in getting his services.

However, other senior players like Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire, Casemiro and now Fernandes will also be in the same pay bracket (£180,000 to £200,000 a week), with sanctions if they fail to qualify for the Champions League. The club decided to have more players getting paid at same level rather than splashing out £500,000 a week on individual superstars.

Ronaldo and Manchester United had mutually parted ways after the former gave a controversial interview to Piers Morgan. However, 37-year-old Ronaldo recently joined Saudi Arabia club Al Nassr in a deal believed to be worth around 200 million euros that has shone an unprecedented light on the Saudi Pro League. This week he also joined the squad list after Al Nassr terminated Manchester United-linked striker Vincent Aboubakar to stay within the maximum eight foreign nationals stipulated by the Saudi league.

According to recent reports, Ronaldo will make his debut for Al Nassr on January 22 in home game against Ettifaq. He will be seen in action after completing a two-match ban issued in November for smashing a fan’s mobile phone while playing for Manchester United.

