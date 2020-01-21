Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero 'Training as Normal' after Crashing Lamborghini

Sergio Romero has crashed his Lamborghini on his way to training ahead of Manchester United's trip to Burnley in the Premier League.

AFP

Updated:January 21, 2020, 10:29 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Manchester United Keeper Sergio Romero 'Training as Normal' after Crashing Lamborghini
Sergio Romero (Photo credit: Reuters and Twitter )

London: Manchester United goalkeeper Sergio Romero escaped unhurt after crashing his Lamborghini on his way to training on Monday, a club source told AFP.

Romero, 32, was seen in images posted on social media standing next to the car which was wedged underneath a roadside crash barrier close to United's Carrington training ground.

"Sergio is ok and is training as normal with the team," the United source said when contacted by AFP.

Romero accident

Romero signed for United in 2015 but has made just 53 appearances as he has largely been the second choice behind David de Gea.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram