Manchester United Legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Confesses he Supported Liverpool as a Child

Former Manchester United footballer and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has finally responded to rumours of supporting Liverpool as a child. The legendary Manchester United forward did confess that he grew up rooting for the Merseyside-based side. Solskjaer said the Liverpool team were better than others back in the 80s. “They had Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush and all of those, so yes I followed Liverpool. I was one of the supporters who followed because they won everything, Hard enough to say as a Man United player but they were the better team in the 80s,” Solskjaer said at James Richardson’s Kings of Europe podcast.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sensational revelation comes seven years after refuting the rumours that he had supported Manchester United’s greatest rivals, Liverpool, as a kid. “You learn as long as you live, that’s the only answer I can give you. I never confirm that one! I’m a Manchester United fan through and through. I bleed red,” Ole Gunnar had claimed while talking to FourFourTwo.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had spent 11 years at Manchester United as a player. The Norwegian, during his stint at the Old Trafford-based outfit, guided them to six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and one Champions League title. Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson had signed Solskjaer in July 1996 for £1.5 million from Norwegian side Molde. The signing of a relatively unknown striker, quite understandably, surprised fans and critics. Solskjaer did not take too much time to prove his mettle. He had scored 18 goals after making 33 Premier League appearances in his first season for Manchester United.

The super sub scored the most crucial goal in Manchester United history during the 1999 Champions League final against Bayern Munich. Solskjaer had scored a last-minute winner against the Bavarian giants to guide his side to the prestigious European title.

He returned to Manchester United as the manager of the side in 2018. Manchester United, under the tutelage of Solskjaer, reached the final of the Europa League in 2021. However, Solskjaer could not earn a piece of silverware, during his stint as Manchester United manager. Solskjaer was eventually sacked by the Manchester United team management in November 2021.

