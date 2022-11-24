Manchester United Legend 'Open to Talks' Regarding Club Takeover

The Glazers have confirmed that they are open to selling Manchester United and an interesting name has popped up on the radar in lieu of this development. It is believed that David Beckham would be willing to talk with potential bidders in a move to take over the Old Trafford outfit.

David Beckham had an amazing spell at Manchester United, bagging 85 goals and 109 assists in 388 matches across all competitions for the Red Devils. The former England international then made the switch to Real Madrid where he was part of the famous Galacticos side that used to instill fear in teams across the globe.

The Old Trafford outfit have come under fire in recent times owing to their inconsistent performance on the pitch. The Red Devils haven’t won a trophy since 2013, which is a concerning fact for a club of its stature.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Plagued by several issues like inconsistent performances on the pitch along with a plethora of managers coming and going have only made it tougher for Manchester United. Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent explosive interview about the state of the club may have also pushed the owners to finally let go of the Manchester based club.

The English forward has a net worth of close to £370 million which means that it would be almost impossible for him to afford a take over single handedly, considering that the Glazers value the club at around £6bn-£8bn.

That being said, Beckham’s past relationship with Manchester United and influence could be an integral part of any consortium that may try and purchase the club. It would definitely give that group an extra advantage owing to his credentials.

David Beckham is no stranger to the administrative details of running a football club as the owner of MLS side Inter Miami. While that may be true, the task of bringing Man Utd to its former glory is much tougher than most people could anticipate.

It is believed that business pair Josh Harris and David Blitzer; basketball pair Stephen Pagliuca and Larry Tanenbaum are also interested in purchasing Manchester United.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is also one of the names to be thrown in the fray. The richest man in Britain revealed that he had gotten in touch with the Glazers privately in an attempt to buy the club, as he has a special place for Man Utd in his heart.

It seems to be a season of great change in the Premier League as Chelsea received a new ownership of Todd Boehly whereas Fenway Sports Group are also exploring the possibility of selling Liverpool FC after 12 years of ownership.

Hopefully the state of the club will change after a change of owners, but only the future can tell whether or not Manchester United are about to receive a homecoming of another legend in the form of David Beckham.

Read all the Latest Sports News here