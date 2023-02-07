Manchester United, Liverpool to be Handed Manchester City's Premier League Titles after Breach of Financial Rules?

Premier League champions Manchester City have been charged by the Premier League with a series of breaches of the competition’s financial rules.

The Premier League issued a statement on Monday morning confirming it had “referred a number of alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules by Manchester City Football Club to a commission under Premier League Rule W.3.4."

The Premier League explains the commission is “independent of the Premier League and member clubs" and that the members of the commission will be appointed by the independent chair of the Premier League judicial panel, in accordance with Premier League rules.

“The proceedings before the commission will, in accordance with Premier League rule W.82, be confidential and heard in private. Under Premier League rule W.82.2, the commission’s final award will be published on the Premier League’s website."

“This confirmation is made in accordance with Premier League rule W.82.1. The Premier League will be making no further comment in respect of this matter until further notice," reads the statement, reports Xinhua.

The charges are thought to come from an investigation which opened in March 2019 in relation to the seasons from 2009 to 2018. They relate to financial information, the club’s income, payments to playing and coaching staff, profitability and financial sustainability.

During that period, Man City won the Premier League trophy in three of those seasons being investigated, that is 2011-12, 2013-14 and 2017-18.

Interestingly, in those seasons, the runners-up were Manchester United on two occasions and Liverpool in one campaign. Even though the Premier League there is no explicit mention of stripping titles retrospectively in the rules, there is a clause which says the Premier League can “make such other order as it thinks fit".

Lucas Leiva, who played for Liverpool between 2007 and 2017, took to social media to ask: “Am I a Premier League champion ?"

Manchester City are currently second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal and it is so far uncertain what punishment they would face if found guilty. League rules state that charges such as those faced by City could, if proven, result in a club being expelled from the Premier League in the worst-case scenario. Offending clubs may alternatively be deducted points, fined or reprimanded.

