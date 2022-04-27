As the transfer window is opening, there is a buzz created following the transfer gossip of Villareal centre back Pau Torres. Manchester United have reignited their interest in signing the Spaniard ahead of the summer window.

Manchester United has put Torres on their radar again after a year as he was a part of United’s previous year’s plans. Pau Torres was supposedly a backup option in the last transfer window.

However, the 26-year-old defender is not in a rush and is now focusing on bringing a happy conclusion to the current season for his boyhood club.

The Yellow Submariners will square off with English giants Liverpool in the Champions League semi-final at Anfield. Torres played a key part so far in the Villareal’s Champions League journey this year. Villareal has conceded only 31 goals in 33 matches so far in the Spanish top-tier. They successfully clinched clean sheets against Juventus and Bayern Munich in the second leg of the round of 16 and the first leg of the quarter-final respectively.

Torres has displayed his tremendous spirit and played an integral role for his unit not only in the La Liga but also in the Champions League. A release clause worth 60 million has already been registered to Torres’ name as he extended his contract until 2024 with Villareal three years ago. As no formal offer has been sent yet, Barcelona along with three Premier League sides ( Manchester United, Manchester City, and Liverpool) have reportedly stepped into the contract talk. Villareal has now set up a cash-only offer for Torres and will look to hold out for at least £50m in the end.

Earlier, United was looking to mull over an ambitious offer for the former Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger. But the German International has already completed a verbal agreement with Real Madrid for a lucrative four-year deal. Manchester United has also decided to make both defensive options Eric Bailly and Phil Jones free for the upcoming season.

