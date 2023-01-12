Manchester United Plans Sign 2 More Players In January Transfer Window: Report

Manchester United succeeded in putting an end to their search for Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement after roping in Dutch striker Wout Weghorst. The Red Devils are now reportedly set to complete their second signing of the January transfer window. After finding a new figure for the striker’s role, Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag is apparently looking to bolster his side’s defence. According to media reports, the Dutchman is keen to rope in Inter Milan right-back Denzel Dumfries. Manchester United team management is trying to sign a new deal with Portuguese right-back Diogo Dalot but they are also interested in signing the Dumfries.

A report published by Euro Paper Talk claims that Manchester United are ready to release Aaron Wan-Bissaka to boost the club’s financial condition. Manchester United will have adequate funds to table an official offer for Denzel Dumfries, according to a report published by the Gazzetta dello Sport. The Italian publication further stated that Inter Milan do not wish to sell Dumfries at this point. However, the Serie A side may release the Dutch right-back should any side meet their £53.1million (€60m) valuation. Manchester United, on the other hand, aim to convince Inter Milan for an offer below their asking price.

Denzel Dumfries had joined Inter Milan in August 2021. The 26-year-old has so far played 68 matches for the Nerazzurri. In the international circuit, Dumfries has featured 42 matches.

Well, Denzel Dumfries is not the only player that Manchester United are planning to sign during the January transfer window. The Old Trafford-based outfit are reportedly formulating a move to acquire the services of English custodian Jordan Pickford. A report published by The Sun claims that Manchester United, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are interested in signing the Everton shotstopper. However, the report further mentioned that Pickford does not want to leave the Merseyside-based club currently.

“Jordan wants to stay at Everton. He loves the place, and is settled in the area he lives. But the club is not willing to meet the wage increase he is asking for. The player and his agent have asked Bill Kenwright and the board to at least meet them halfway,” a source was quoted while talking to the SunSport.

Jordan Pickford had joined Everton in June 2017.

Read all the Latest Sports News here