Manchester United Players Maintain Distance as Mason Greenwood’s Episode Intensifies

The atmosphere at Old Trafford has gone south, and to make matters worse, it is learnt that Manchester United players are now ostracizing Mason Greenwood, who will not represent the club till further notice after the youngster was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault,rape and threats to kill. The forward has now been released on bail where the investigation continues to intensify, but will not play for Manchester United till a conclusion has been provided by the police. It is now being learnt that the players are distancing themselves from Greenwood.

The United striker was hailed as one of the biggest talents emerging from the United’s academy in recent years. The youngster has put on many match-winning performances for the club as well.However, since the news broke out, the youngster was suspended immediately and will remain so till further notice. Interim Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick has admitted that the controversy has been difficult on the players and staff at the club.

The club also released a notice, stating that fans can return the merchandise which is associated with Greenwood and have removed Greenwood’s jerseys from the official website. The club has allowed fans to exchange Greenwood’s jersey for free with a different name and number on the back.

Manchester United players including Cristiano Ronaldo, Edinson Cavani and David de Gea have unfollowed Greenwood on social media following the 20-year-old’s arrest. However, there are a few players who are showing compassion to the youngster. According to the Sun, a few members in the dressing room are uncomfortable with the way Greenwood is being treated and believe that the behaviour should only be this way once he is proven to be guilty.

United had confirmed their stance on the matter and reaffirmed that Greenwood will not be involved in training or represent Manchester United in the foreseeable future. EA Sports had also announced that the player has been removed from FIFA 22’s offline modes in a new update released last week.

Greenwood was arrested after a woman uploaded pictures and a video on social media accusing the 20-year-old of assault, threats to kill, rape and sexual assault.

Greenwood made his debut for Manchester United in March, 2019, against Paris-Saint Germain at the age of 17. The youngster has appeared 129 for the Red Devils and has scored 35 goals for United. The youngster last appeared in United’s 3-1 win against Brentford, where the 20-year-old bagged a goal.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.