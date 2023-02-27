Manchester United Players Show How to Party after Winning Carabao Cup Final

Manchester United’s six-year wait for a trophy is over after beating Newcastle United 2-0 to win the League Cup on Sunday.

United manager Erik ten Hag has wasted no time in guiding the club to silverware just 10 months after being hired.

Casemiro headed United in front in the 33rd minute of the final at Wembley Stadium and Sven Botman’s own goal made it 2-0 in the 39th.

It is United’s first trophy since winning a League Cup and Europa League double under Jose Mourinho in 2017.

The victory keeps alive Ten Hag’s four-pronged challenge this season, with his team in contention for the Premier League title and still competing in both the Europa League and FA Cup.

Here are how Manchester United players reacted after winning the League Cup -

Te quiero amigo! ❤️— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 26, 2023

We couldn’t leave without taking an academy picture Squad goals ⚽ pic.twitter.com/vPB262zvg0— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2023

Very special to win a trophy with this guy. Great achievement from him to have this club’s record for clean sheets ⛔ pic.twitter.com/SKlQevIUtw— Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 26, 2023

What an experience & what a team proud of everyone ! @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/gVjhVBwiOw— Teden Mengi (@TedenMengi) February 26, 2023

A moment you dream of all your life! Scoring for the club, you support in a cup final That one is for the fans ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TeEafl2ldg— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2023

This is United pic.twitter.com/SJl9PJ1oKy— Luke Shaw (@LukeShaw23) February 26, 2023

A special day to be a part of @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/EmVr3Com0p— Jack Butland (@JackButland_One) February 26, 2023

the first one here up the manchester reds! ❤️@ManUtd pic.twitter.com/eSCVbGM53w — Facu Pellistri (@FPellistri07) February 26, 2023

What a team pic.twitter.com/57b2SzN8By— Brandon Williams (@branwilliams) February 26, 2023

Moments achieved in the past, memories created right now, we battled together as a group – we suffered, we all felt pain but this victory is for us all. This is what United do. We don’t stop now pic.twitter.com/dmIa5pUF7k— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) February 26, 2023

Take me homeTake me home, United RoadTo the place, I belongTo Old Trafford, to see United… ❤️Unbelievable feeling to lift my first trophy for this clubThank you reds for staying by our side no matter what! We will fight to bring this club back to where it belongs ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wNiGjvYiUG — Diogo Dalot (@DalotDiogo) February 26, 2023

Get in Yes my pads are on pic.twitter.com/uppjZ5iN3q — Tom Heaton (@TomHeatonGK) February 26, 2023

League Cup !! So happy to win my first trophy here but especially for all the @ManUtd family!! Enjoy this and let’s go for more UNITED!! #mufc #CarabaoCup pic.twitter.com/fTMvaFD7ox— Lisandro Martinez (@LisandrMartinez) February 26, 2023

The six-year wait is finally over. Today was a good day. Let’s reset and go again! ❤️ CARABAO CUP 2023 pic.twitter.com/a0j2m2Znzu— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) February 26, 2023

A few of these together now @Casemiro hermano !! pic.twitter.com/g84HETSvKd— Raphaël Varane (@raphaelvarane) February 26, 2023

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! That’s the spirit of United. Thanks God! pic.twitter.com/02SKChW9jS— Fred Rodrigues (@Fred08oficial) February 26, 2023

The first trophy of many ✅A dream to lift a trophy for this club. WE WANT MORE ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8Zqt5jwE9d — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) February 26, 2023

For Newcastle, the wait for a first major domestic trophy since winning the FA Cup in 1955 goes on.

(With inputs from Agencies)

