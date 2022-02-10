Manchester United Players Want Mauricio Pochettino to Become Next Manager, Despite Ralf Rangnick’s Other Preference

The atmosphere in the Manchester United camp has been quite busy as they continue to look out for a full-time manager, three months on from sacking Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While interim club manager Ralf Rangnick remains in charge until the end of this season, several senior United players reportedly want club bosses to appoint Mauricio Pochettino as permanent manager in the summer.

As per ESPN, several players from the Reds’ squad want the club management to step up their pursuit to acquire the services of the Paris Saint-Germain boss to lead them in the summer. While these discussions have been ongoing within United’s dressing room, the clamour has been on the rise and could find more support ever since new chief executive Richard Arnold, who took over from Ed Woodward last month, the report further cited.

United have been in the search for their next permanent boss to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick, at the end of the season. The Argentina-born Pochettino is one of the names on a five-man shortlist to be linked with one of European football’s most prestigious positions and United’s hierarchy seem to be confident they can prise him away from the French club at the end of the season.

Despite United players’ admiration for Pochettino, the Reds’ interim boss Rangnick, sees Ajax manager Erik ten Hag as the ideal candidate to succeed him once his time at the Theatre of Dreams comes to an end. While he is yet to rule out continuing his own present role for another term, Rangnick continues to push for the Dutchman (ten Hag) who also remains high on United’s radar for the manager’s role, the publication mentioned.

The report also cited that Pochettino, who is under pressure at the Ligue 1 outfit, would like to move back to the Premier League. The 49-year-old had a successful spell in charge of Tottenham Hotspurs between 2014 and 2019, was relieved from his services in November last year following a string of dismal performances. Pochettino has been facing criticism despite guiding PSG to a 13-point lead at the top of Ligue 1. The report also cited sources saying his position could be under threat if PSG are beaten by Real Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League, which will be played in Madrid on March 9.

Meanwhile, a 1-1 draw with Burnley on Tuesday night saw United slip to fifth in the PL standings. They have games against Southampton, Brighton and Leeds in the English top-flight to move up before they take on Atletico Madrid in the continental championship in two weeks.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.