Manchester United Set to Complete Sensational Summer Swoop for Harry Kane - Reports

After completing the signing of Dutchman Wout Weghorst, Manchester United seem to have found another key figure for the striker’s role in the transfer market. It is widely reported that Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed his interest in pulling off a sensational swoop for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane. However, Manchester United team management is expected to table an offer for Kane at the end of the season. A report published by Daily Express claims that Tottenham Hotspur are aware of the latest developments and the team management have already started preparing for the sucker punch during the next summer transfer window.

Harry Kane’s terrific goal-scoring prowess has already attracted several European giants but Manchester United appear to be the frontrunners in the pursuit of the English striker. The report further states that a dire financial state may force Manchester United to opt for a swap deal.

Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha recently opened up on the development. And the former French international believes that the Old Trafford-based outfit will certainly be the perfect destination for Kane.

“Based on history, Manchester United would be a great fit for Harry Kane. He would be guaranteed 30 goals a season and he would have a better chance of winning a trophy. They also have so much quality in midfield in Casemiro and Christian Eriksen. I can only see positives about going there because they’re such a forward-thinking team. It would really suit his game,” Louis Saha was quoted while talking to Paddy Power.

Harry Kane’s current contract with Tottenham Hotspur will enter the final year at the end of this season. The 29-year-old had nearly signed for defending Premier League champions Manchester City last season but Kane eventually changed his mind and decided to stay at the north London-based club.

Harry Kane joined Tottenham Hotspur back in July 2013. Kane has so far scored 264 goals after playing 407 matches for the Spurs. Kane, with 198 goals to his name, finds himself at the third spot on the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers list. In the international circuit, Kane has 53 goals under his belt. He won the prestigious Golden Boot Award in 2018 after finding the back of the net six times at the Russia World Cup.

