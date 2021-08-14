Manchester United Sign French Defender Raphael Varane Till 2025

Raphael Varane was paraded as a new Manchester United player ahead of Saturday’s Premier League opener against Leeds after signing a four-year contract with the Red Devils on Saturday.

United announced a deal had been struck to sign the France international from Real Madrid on July 27, but the completion of the 28-year-old’s signing was delayed by the need for a visa, coronavirus isolation and a medical.

The delay meant Varane was not registered in time to make his debut against Leeds.

He was given a huge ovation by the 76,000 crowd inside Old Trafford as he entered the field minutes before kick-off.

“Manchester United is one of the most iconic clubs in world football and the chance to come here and play in the Premier League is something I couldn’t turn down," Raphael Varane said on the move.

“There is a lot more that I want to achieve in my career and I know I’m joining a squad full of great players who will all have the same determination to win matches and trophies. Having spoken to the manager I can see how much progress has been made over the last few seasons and I now join a group ready to play at the highest level.

“I want to make an impact here and I will give everything to become part of this club’s illustrious history.”

Varane will be wearing the No. 19 jersey.

“I’m absolutely delighted that we have managed to secure one of the best defenders in the world over the last 10 years. Raphael is a proven winner who we have tracked over a long period of time and we know just how much of a dedicated professional he is," manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

“We have great depth of international defenders and he will add his immense skill set and leadership to that group. He is a unique defender with a rare combination of top-level attributes that I know will rub off on our younger players.

“He has won everything there is to win but I know that he is still determined to succeed, I can’t wait to welcome him into the squad.”

