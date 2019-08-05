Manchester United Sign Harry Maguire from Leicester City

Manchester United signed Harry Maguire on a six-year contract, with the option to extend for a further year, from fellow Premier League side Leicester City.

Maguire will be the seventh central defender at United going into the season, alongside Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Chris Smalling, and Axel Tuanzebe.

Maguire becomes the world's most expensive defender, with Manchester United signing him for a reported fee of £80 million ($97 million). The England international, 26, was strongly linked with both Manchester clubs over the summer but Leicester held out for their valuation and the fee surpasses the £75 million Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018.

Harry Maguire said: "I am delighted to have signed for this great club. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity.

"From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It's clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

New player, same #MUFC DNA Our first interview with @HarryMaguire93 is not to be missed — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 5, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said: "Harry is one of the best centre-backs in the game today and I am delighted we have secured his signature. He is a great reader of the game and has a strong presence on the pitch, with the ability to remain calm under pressure - coupled with his composure on the ball and a huge presence in both boxes - I can see he will fit well into this group both on and off the pitch.

"He has a great personality and is a fantastic addition to the club.

"I would like to welcome Harry to Manchester United and we are looking forward to working with him as we prepare for the new season."

Manchester United open their campaign against Chelsea on August 11. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side is trying to return to the Champions League after finishing sixth in the Premier League last season.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.