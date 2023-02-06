Alex Ferguson Ecstatic With Manchester United's Display Under Erik Ten Hag

The last few years haven’t been easy for Manchester United fans across the globe. Sir Alex Ferguson had taken the club to new heights, making them a dominant footballing force across England and Europe. He was the longest-tenured manager in the club’s history winning more than 30 domestic as well as international titles. During his reign, the Red Devils managed to secure 13 Premier League titles, which is no mean feat, considering the level of the league. Since his departure, Manchester United have struggled for any semblance of consistency, with a plethora of managers joining and leaving the club. Well, a report by Daily Mail suggests that Sir Alex Ferguson has been left enthused by United’s current upturn in form. The 81-year-old is now becoming a presence at away games, already being a regular at Old Trafford in the last few years. It is believed that the Scottish manager has been encouraged by Erik ten Hag’s work at Old Trafford.

Manchester United feel like a renewed side, with Erik ten Hag instilling his imprint on them. They have adopted a more attacking brand of football, involving quick incisive passes coupled with great combinational play. The Dutch manager has also managed to bring out the best in Marcus Rashford, who has been an integral part of their attacking threat this season. The 25-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided eight assists in 32 games under ten Hag so far.

United are currently third in the Premier League table with 42 points from 21 games so far. Man Utd shows great promise of making it to the European places. Erik ten Hag’s men also have an opportunity to end their title drought when they take on Newcastle United in the EFL Cup final on February 26. Their return to form has not just revitalised Sir Alex Ferguson’s hopes, but that of many fans across the globe.

Ten Hag came into the limelight when he managed to take underdogs Ajax to the semi-finals of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League. Since then, his managerial prowess has grown in stature, but there is still room for a lot of improvement at the Old Trafford outfit.

