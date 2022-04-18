Manchester United Star Bruno Fernandes Involved in Car Crash, Nobody Hurt

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on the way to the club’s training ground but was unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool in the Premier League, manager Ralf Rangnick said on Monday.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

Nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries, Britain’s PA news agency reported.

The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and “was OK,” said Rangnick, who was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

“That’s why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow,” Rangnick added.

United would be tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification with a win at Liverpool, who start the match a point behind leader Manchester City.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.