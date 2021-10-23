Manchester United Star Cristiano Ronaldo Crumbled ‘Sacred’ Juventus Rules: Report

It has been over a month since Cristiano Ronaldo left Serie A giants Juventus to return to his boyhood club Manchester United, yet the fallout from his abrupt exit is still piling up one after another. And, now a new report has surfaced, which claims that Ronaldo broke Old Lady’s several important rules during his three-year-long stay in Turin.

According to an Italian publication Tuttosport, the rules in Juve dressing room were different for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner and the rest of the squad. The report also adds that CR7 “crumbled” the laws of “equality, unity and humility” among Juventus tight-knit group. Earlier this week, Juve defender Leonardo Bonucci also claimed that the Turin giants are playing more like a team following the departure of the greatest international goal-scorer.

The report also claims that the former Real Madrid man was not part of Juve’s pack and and ‘never participated in the defensive phase’.

Ronaldo’s late departure also impacted Juve’s games in the first few weeks as they had a poor start to the season.

Prior to CR7’s arrival to Italy in 2018, Juve’s previous front three – Mario Mandzukic, Gonzalo Higuain and Carlos Tevez – were flexible and were often spotted defending the ball in their quarter.

Ronaldo during his three-year stint with Juve broke numerous records in the Italian league and also won the Serie A title twice. He was also the fastest player to score 100 goals in Serie A. He departed Italy after scoring 101 goals in 134 games.

Ronaldo’s arrival to Man United was confirmed in the last week of August. Since his return, Ronaldo has netted three goals for United in five Premier League games. He has also scored three goals in as many UEFA Champions League games for Manchester giants.

Meanwhile, Juve are currently placed at the seventh spot in the Serie A table after gameweek 7.

