Manchester United Striker Odion Ighalo Says He Will 'Walk Off' if he Gets Racially Abused Again

Nigerian footballer Odion Ighalo has given his two cents on the 'black lives matter' campaign, which has again gained momentum after the killing of George Floyd in the United States. Ighalo said he would walk off the pitch if he was insulted on the basis of race ever in the future. The striker also revealed that he has been called racial slurs by an opponent on the field before.

Ighalo is currently playing for English club Manchester United, where he is on loan from Shanghai Shenhua. Speaking to Sky Sports News, the player revealed that he was "called all sorts of names" by an opposition player while playing in China.

He had then taken the matter to the Chinese FA but no action was taken thereafter. "I didn't press forward with it, I just let it go because I'm just this kind of guy. I don't like to drag issues out. But I don't think it should be condoned in any country," he added on the issue.

The 30-year-old player now believes he would be ready to walk off if he receives racial abuse again. He will first report to the referee, but if no action is taken against such injustice on the football field, he is going to stand firmly opposed to it.

ALSO READ | Manchester United Extends Odion Ighalo's Loan Deal Until January

"If it happens to me I would report it to the referee and see what they do, but if they don't take action about it then I'm going to walk off because it should not be done to any player or anyone in the world."

Speaking on racism, Ighalo put forward that everyone has to start educating the younger generation, so they grow up to be free from divisions of race.

"We have to start from the younger generation, educate them, let them see that all humans are the same. We should fight for humanity not colours."