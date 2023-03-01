Manchester United Takeover Set to be Delayed Due to Glazers' Disagreement: Report

Glazer family’s aim to close the Manchester United deal by the end of this month seems to remain unfulfilled. It is being understood that the Manchester United owners wish to receive higher bids for the club than the ones submitted by Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Sir Jim Ratcliffe. The bids have been lodged at a maximum of £4.5bilion. An article published by the Guardian now claims that Manchester United’s potential takeover is set to be delayed until May as the Glazers are reportedly holding out for a bid of £6billion. The report further states that an indecision between the six Glazer siblings has resulted in the delay.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani had made a bid for Manchester United via Qatar’s Nine Two Foundation last month. “Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani today confirmed his submission of a bid for 100% of Manchester United. The bid plans to return the club to its former glories both on and off the pitch, and – above all – will seek to place the fans at the heart of Manchester United once more,” an official statement released by Nine Two Foundation read. All profit under Sheikh Jassim’s ownership would reportedly be reinvested into the community as his bid does not carry any debt.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani reportedly became a Manchester United fan in 1992, at the age of 10. The chairman of Qatar bank QIB had expressed his desire to invest in both Manchester United’s men’s and women’s sides.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS group, on the other hand, had submitted their bid for the Old Trafford-based outfit less than a fortnight back. “We can confirm that Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos have submitted a bid for majority ownership of Manchester United,” Ineos stated while confirming their bid for the Premier League side.

Coming back to on-field events, Manchester United succeeded in ending their six-year trophy drought after winning the Carabao Cup last month. Erik ten Hag's men lifted the trophy after getting the better of Newcastle United 2-0 in the summit clash at the Wembley Stadium in London. The Dutchman can still aim to win more trophies this season as Manchester United are in contention for three titles. In their next assignment, Manchester United will take on West Ham United in a fifth-round FA Cup tie on Thursday.

