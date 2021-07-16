England winger Jadon Sancho on Thursday jetted off to a luxury holiday before the start of the new season after completing his medical at Manchester United. The Red Devils are yet to announce Sancho’s transfer from German club Borussia Dortmund. Sancho’s Man United and England teammate Marcus Rashford was also spotted on the plane. Ahead of their first season together at Old Trafford, the duo was spotted singing together on a private plane and the video of the same is getting viral on the internet.

🕺 Jadon Sancho & Marcus Rashford enjoying some holiday time before the new #mufc season kicks off 😍 pic.twitter.com/IuPIsBtAgx— UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) July 15, 2021

The upcoming 2021-22 season will be Rashford’s seventh with the first team of Man United while Sancho will be playing his first at the Old Trafford. According to a report in Mirror, Sancho’s transfer from Bundesliga to Premier League is worth £72.9m and the 21-year-old’s medical has gone perfectly.

Recently, Man United unveiled their kit for the 2021-22 season and the reports suggest that it was delayed to launch Sancho as their new star.

After completing his formalities with United, Sancho is enjoying a three-week break before the start of the next season. He was also part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the just concluded UEFA European Championship. England had to settle for the runner up of Euro 2020 after losing to Italy on the penalties (3-2) in the Summit Clash last Sunday.

Sancho, Rashford along with England’s 19-year-old Arsenal star Bukayo Saka were also subject to racism after the trio miss their penalty that cost the Three Lions European glory.They have also spoken about the racial slur directed at them after the penalty miss.

“I can take critique of my performance all day long, my penalty was not good enough, it should have gone in but I will never apologise for who I am and where I came from,” the 23-year-old Rashford said.

Speaking about the same, Sancho said that he can no longer ignore the racial abuse that he and his brothers Marcus and Bukayo faced “but sadly it’s nothing new.”Sancho further stressed that as a society we need to do better and “hold these people accountable.”

