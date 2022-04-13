Manchester United to Announce Erik Ten Hag Appointment by End of April: Report

After numerous rounds of talks, Erik ten Hag has emerged as the frontrunner for the Manchester United manager job. According to ESPN, United has reached an “advanced level" of negotiations with Ten Hag, with an agreement in place for him to become the club’s next permanent manager.

Erik ten Hag is currently associated with the Netherlands side Ajax, and his success there is one of the reasons why Red Devils fans are looking forward to his arrival.

He joined Ajax in 2017 and United will need to work out a deal with the Dutch club as well before making it formal, but this should not be an issue.

According to the report, Erik ten Hag is yet to sign a formal agreement with the Premier League club, but he might be named as United’s new manager by the end of April.

However, even after signing the official agreements with Ten Hag, Man United could postpone their big announcement because the Eredivisie, the Dutch domestic league, is still in play, with Ajax aiming to defend their title. They have also reached the final of the Dutch Cup and will be hoping to give their manager a fitting send-off by winning both trophies.

Ajax will take on PSV in the Dutch Cup final on Sunday, April 17, at the De Kuip. Ajax’s domestic league campaign is scheduled to get concluded on May 15 with a trip to Vitesse. The report also said that even though Ten Hag will stay with Ajax till May 15, he will have a say in United’s transfer deals before his arrival.

The Dutch boss is expected to sign a three-year contract with the club, with the option to extend it by another year.

Moving on to Man United’s performance during the 2021-22 season, the Red Devils have been knocked out from nearly every competition this season, with their most recent elimination coming in the UEFA Champions League last-16 at the hands of Atletico de Madrid.

They are currently occupying the seventh spot on the Premier League table and are six points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur with seven more games to go.

