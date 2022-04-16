Manchester United to Bring Former Football Players to India for Supporting Young Talents

Seven former Manchester United stars including, Peter Schmeichel, Nemanja Vidic, Mikael Silvestre, Louis Saha, Quinton Fortune, Wes Brown and Ronny Johnsen will take part in the finale of the second season of ‘United We Play’ in Chennai on April 24.

The initiative will support young football players in India by giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

The second season of ‘United We Play’ was launched earlier this year with a virtual interaction with Manchester United legend Dimitar Berbatov, where he spoke about the importance of grassroots development and initiatives like United We Play that encourage young footballers to participate in sports.

Five players will be shortlisted during the finale in Chennai and subject to travel allowances, they will be given a once in a lifetime opportunity to visit Old Trafford to participate in exciting activities like a matchday experience, training session with Manchester United Soccer School coaches, and legend interactions.

The legends will be part of various activities and events planned to maximise engagement with club supporters and football fans in India. In the lead up to the visit, Apollo Tyres who is organizing the event will be conducting various contests on social media in which select winners will receive a once in a lifetime chance to meet the Legends.

